Nina Tribus Shares Dark-Pop Wonder 'Worst Enemy'

Nina Tribus has shared her new dark-pop single 'Worst Enemy'.

The singer made an explosive entry on to the London scene last year, a talent who walks her own path.

Packed with colour and energy, Nina matches lucid pop tones to a clearly thought out visual identity.

New song 'Worst Enemy' is an intense return, with its minimalist palette pushed into something larger-than-life.

Described as an "empowering ballad" the lyric discuss self-realisation, and how only you can fulfill your dreams.

Nina explains:

"'Worst Enemy' is an empowering ballad about trying to overcome the struggle of being the one thing that is standing in your own way. It is about those thoughts in your head that try to sabotage anything you do. In other words, you are your own worst enemy, capable of more damage than anything or anyone else could be."

With big vocals and an arrangement to swoon for, 'Worst Enemy' presents Nina Tribus as something special.

Tune in now.