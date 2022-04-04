Nina Nastasia Announces New Album 'Riderless Horse'

Nina Nastasia has announced plans for new album 'Riderless Horse'.

The record is her first in a decade, and it's one marked by grief, trauma, and survival; it's also her first that former partner, Kennan Gudjonsson, didn’t produce.

Nina's last album came back in 2010, with her sixth LP 'Outlaster' followed by a prolonged period of silence.

In a note explaining this, Nina Nastasia touches on the darkness of her relationship with Kennan, one marked by "ongoing abuse, control and manipulation..."

She writes...

I haven’t made an album since 2010. I decided to stop pursuing music several years after my sixth record, 'Outlaster', because of unhappiness, overwhelming chaos, mental illness, and my tragically dysfunctional relationship with Kennan. Creating music had always been a positive outlet during difficult times, but eventually it became a source of absolute misery.

Discussing their living arrangements, she says "the two of us were dying and getting too weak to ever leave. We loved each other. We were each other’s family, but there was ongoing abuse, control and manipulation. We hid. We didn’t want anyone to see how ugly things could get, so we increasingly isolated from our friends and family. We were lost."

Eventually, Nina Nastasia took the decision to leave, separating herself from the relationship - the results were immediate, and tragic.

She explains: "I made the decision to separate and live apart, and on January 27, Kennan died by suicide. What a thing, suicide. I can only feel sadness and guilt about it. Maybe I’ll have other reactions to it later on."

New album 'Riderless Horse' is out on July 22nd, and it discuss grief, alongside "moments of empowerment and a real happiness in discovering my own capability..."

The album was co-produced by Steve Albini, with Greg Norman assisting. Nina summarises the record: "Terrible things happen. These were some terrible things. So, what to do – learn something valuable, connect with people, move the fuck out of that apartment, remember the humor, find the humor, tell the truth, and make a record. I made a record."

Set to tour alongside Mogwai on their North American dates, Nina Nastasia's new album is led by powerful single 'Just Stay In Bed'.

'Riderless Horse' will be released on July 22nd. Tracklisting:

1. Cork and Pour

2. Just Stay in Bed

3. You Were So Mad

4. This Is Love

5. Nature

6. Lazy Road

7. Ask Me

8. Blind as Batsies

9. The Two of Us

10. Go Away

11. The Roundabout

12. Trust

13. Afterwards

14. Creek and Chimes

Photo Credit: Theo Stanley

