Nimbus Sextet Blaze Through 'Lily White' In This Soulful Live Clip

The ongoing communication between jazz and club culture is resulting in some hugely diverse regional flavours.

London's much-mythologised jazz underground is distinct from the communities rooted in Manchester, for example, while Bristol is a universe of its own.

Glasgow has a vibrant jazz scene right now, with Nimbus Sextet calling the city home.

New album 'Dreams Fulfilled' is out now on Acid Jazz Records, with the band saying it “brings all our influences together into one big delicious cauldron of sounds...”

Album highight 'Lily White' is a dreamy jazz excursion, complete with vocals from dulcet performer Anthony Thomaz.

The song's gentle undulations recall a lengthy train ride from Glasgow to Leeds, explains Martin Fell: “The rhythms were inspired by the vibrations of the train, and the main theme was inspired by the snowy white fields...”

There's a neo-soul flavour to the vocal, while the group incorporate club flavours from Robert Glasper to Herbie Hancock in the process.

This live clip shows Nimbus Sextet in action, their carefree communication topped by a fantastic performance from Anthony Thomaz.

Tune in now.

'Dreams Fulfilled' is out now.

