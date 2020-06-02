Nils Frahm Shares New Album 'Empty'

Nils Frahm has shared new album 'Empty'.

The record has been released for Piano Day, and the composer first conceived of the project before he broke his thumb in 2012.

'Empty' consists of eight piano pieces, originally recorded as the music to a short art film Nils Frahm shot alongside friend and film director Benoit Toulemonde.

Out now, the record has a glacial charm to it. Reflecting on his thumb break, Nils Frahm comments:

Many many other notes of the piano have been struck since these days, and before we all forget about this, I thought it would be a good moment to share these lullabies with you.

I hope they help you stay all strong and calm in these days of solitude – despite the hardship, we can discover introspection and reflection unexpectedly. Who knows what it is good for.

Listen to 'Empty' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://nilsfrahm.bandcamp.com/album/empty" href="http://nilsfrahm.bandcamp.com/album/empty">Empty by Nils Frahm</a>

Photo Credit: Micheal O'Neal

