Nils Frahm Shares 'Fundamental Values' Live Performance

Nils Frahm has shared a beautiful concert version of 'Fundamental Values'.

The composer's new project 'Tripping With Nils Frahm' is a concert film and album, recorded at Berlin's Funkhaus.

Out on December 3rd via Erased Tapes, it's led by an enchanting new performance clip.

'Fundamental Values' is re-worked inside the hallowed Berlin venue, the sensual, highly flexible performance taking Nils' music down unexpected avenues.

An entrancing clip, it comes from a project close to the composer's heart. Nils comments:

"It was about time to document my concerts in picture and sound, trying to freeze a moment of this period where my team and I were nomads, using any method of travel to play yet another show the next day. Maybe tonight is the night where everything works out perfectly and things fall into place?"

"Normally things go wrong with concerts, but by combining our favorite moments of four performances, we were able to achieve what I was trying to do in these two years of touring: getting it right!"

Tune in now.

'Tripping With Nils Frahm' will be released on December 3rd.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.