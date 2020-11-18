Nils Frahm Confirms Ambitious New Concert Album

Renowned composer Nils Frahm will release new concert album 'Tripping With Nils Frahm' on December 3rd.

The musician's acclaimed 2018 album 'All Melody' sparked a global tour, including 180 sold out performances that stretched from London to Australia and Los Angeles.

The tour began at Berlin's renowned Funkhaus venue, and this new concert experience is also situated at the venue.

In December 2018 the composer hosted a further four shows at the venue, with close friend and collaborator Benoit Toulemonde shooting an ambitious concert film.

'Tripping With Nils Frahm' will be available as a visual document, and a live album in its own right, from December 3rd.

Nils comments...

"It was about time to document my concerts in picture and sound, trying to freeze a moment of this period where my team and I were nomads, using any method of travel to play yet another show the next day. Maybe tonight is the night where everything works out perfectly and things fall into place? Normally things go wrong with concerts, but by combining our favorite moments of four performances, we were able to achieve what I was trying to do in these two years of touring: getting it right!"

"When you hear the applause on the end of the film you should know that I was smiling happily, being a tad proud and feeling blessed to share these moments with you."

Check out a preview below.

Pre-order 'Tripping With Nils Frahm' HERE.

