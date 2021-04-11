Nils Frahm Announces New Double Album 'Old Friends New Friends'

Nils Frahm will release new album 'Old Friends New Friends' on December 3rd.

The project was started during lockdown, with the lauded composer looking through his archives.

Locating a number of unreleased and rare cuts, these solo piano recordings seemed to suggest a shadow side to his discography.

'Old Friends New Friends' is a subtle album, comprising 23 tracks that span the years 2009 to 2021.

Not quite a new album in its own right, it's also not a compilation; in Nils' words, “an anatomy of all my ways of thinking musically and playing. Maybe I could say it’s an album I worked on for twelve years, and finally I have enough material?”

New track 'All Numbers End' is online now, and it embodies his graceful, frosted touch - tune in now.

'Old Friends New Friends' will be released on December 3rd - order it HERE.

- - -