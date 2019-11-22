Nile Rodgers, Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 And More Sign Anti-Racism Letter

Nile Rodgers, Lewis Capaldi and many more have signed an open letter decrying racism in society.

The letter was circulated following weeks of discussions, prompted by the post-George Floyd music industry blackout and Wiley's recent anti-semitic rants .

It reads: "We are at our worst when we attack one another..."

The letter is signed by the heads of EMI, Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK, and Sony Music UK, alongside artists such as The 1975, Biffy Clyro, James Blunt, and more.

Mentioning "anti-Jewish racism", the letter goes no to state "that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause".

It reads: "Minorities from all backgrounds and faiths have struggled and suffered. From slavery to the Holocaust we have painful collective memories. All forms of racism have the same roots - ignorance, lack of education and scapegoating."

"We, the British music industry are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option."

The letter ends: "Through music, education and empathy we can find unity. We stand together, to educate and wipe out racism now and for our future generations."

- - -

