Disco kingpin Nile Rodgers has remixed Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'.

The song originally appears on the UK composer's new album 'The Future Bites' , an attempt to pick apart the tech-enabled vagaries of modern life.

Drawing heavily on electronics, the progressive wizard dived into his love of those lavish disco remixes, pioneered by the likes of Giorgio Moroder.

Album highlight 'Personal Shopper' was a tour de force, and it features the musicianship of Elton John.

Nile Rodgers has stepped in to remix the track, adding his distinctive Chic-esque guitar before morphing the song into a quite distinct shape.

Adding a touch to New York to the Euro-centric production, it's a dazzling combination of icons.

Steven Wilson says of the remix: â€œYou can probably tell from 'Personal Shopper' that I grew up hearing a lot of disco music played in the Wilson house, including the classic Chic masterpieces, so itâ€™s an absolute thrill to have Nile stamp his legendary signature sound on the track."

Tune in now.

'The Future Bites' is out now.

