Nile Marr Asks 'Are You Happy Now?' On Uplifting New Single

Nile Marr is building towards something.

Formerly frontman with highly rated indie types Man Made, he then went solo, working for a spell in Hans Zimmer's live set up.

Honing his thoughts, recent EP 'Still Hearts' demonstrated his individuality, taking Nile in a fresh direction.

Currently focussed on completing his debut solo album, Nile Marr is ready to share his delicious, summer-fresh single 'Are You Happy Now?'.

A sheer delight, it's an exuberant return, with its gentle, uplifting atmosphere recalling the tropical edge of the Talking Heads catalogue.

Manchester may well boast higher-than-average rainfall, but Nile Marr is basking in sunshine on his beatific new single.

We've got first play of the songwriter's new video - check it out now.

