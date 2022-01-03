Nilüfer Yanya's 'the dealer' Tackles Cycical Thinking

Nilüfer Yanya has shared her new song 'the dealer'.

The songwriter's 2019 album 'Miss Universe' was an outstanding introduction, displaying an artist who could blend melodic invention with fantastic word-play.

New album 'PAINLESS' is out on March 4th, and new song 'the dealer' is one of the final previews.

Online now, 'the dealer' deals with cyclical thinking, with its blur of dreamy guitar chords set against a fantastic vocal.

An attempt to break out of specific modes of thinking, it's described as "playing and relaxed" - pretty much spot on, to be fair!

Nilüfer Yanya explains...

"When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and the cyclical nature of the seasons. I find it interesting how we attach certain memories and feelings to different seasons and tend to revisit them time and time again, yet our lives move in a more linear motion and even when we feel like we are going back we never really get to go back anywhere. Musically speaking it's a bit more playful and relaxed."

Tune in now.

'PAINLESS' will be released on March 4th.

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel

- - -