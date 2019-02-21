Nilüfer Yanya Shares Soulful New Cut 'Tears'

Nilüfer Yanya has shared soulful new cut 'Tears' - tune in now.

The London songwriter's debut album 'Miss Universe' lands on March 22nd, and a flurry of previews are whetting our appetite.

With some headline shows incoming the singer has shared powerful new song 'Tears' and it's one of her most daring, open tracks yet.

Soulful in a very unpretentious way, it's a taut, defined piece of music, pitting her lyrical flair against that delicate voice.

A sign of the bold ambition at work in her debut LP, 'Tears' is one of Nilüfer Yanya's most striking efforts to date.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel

