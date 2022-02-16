Nilüfer Yanya Locates Acceptance With 'anotherlife'

Nilüfer Yanya has shared her beautiful new song 'anotherlife'.

The songwriter's impressive debut album 'Miss Universe' landed in 2019, accompanied by some truly special live shows.

Follow up record 'PAINLESS' is out on March 4th, with Nilüfer Yanya showcasing material at an intimate London show just last night (February 15th).

'anotherlife' illustrates where her head is at - dreamy alt-pop with soulful appeal, it drifts between Slowdive and the speckled psych-pop of Connan Mockasin, say.

She comments...

"At the core of the song it’s just about being OK with things and accepting that this is where you are at. However, the 'I’ll do anything' line hints at a desperation of wanting to let that be known."

Directed by her sister Molly Daniel The video for the track was directed by Molly Daniel in Sri Lanka, and it finds Nilüfer Yanya living her best life.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel

- - -