Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Album 'Miss Universe'

Nilüfer Yanya will release her debut album 'Miss Universe' on March 22nd.

The London riser is blessed with a wonderfully natural approach to making music, each song feeling a hand-crafted message from artist to fan.

Debut album 'Miss Universe' continues her ascent, with Nilüfer Yanya recording a remote Penzance studio.

The record features co-productions with The Invisible’s Dave Okumu and her live bandmates Jazzi Bobbi and Luke Bower, as well as producers John Congleton, Oli Barton-Wood, Will Archer and M.T. Hadley.

New song 'In Your Head' is online now, a bold return that bristles with ambition. The stunning visuals were shot in the Las Vegas desert by long-time creative collaborator ENERGYFORCE, and it picks up on the taut atmosphere of the song itself.

Nilüfer explains: “Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me and I get trapped. There’s the things I need disguised as things I think I only want, things I think I’m choosing out of choice not necessity. Sometimes this only becomes clear in retrospect, or maybe it will never become clear. Some people may call that being paranoid. I think that’s what I wrote the song about, but what’s interesting to me, and what I think I was trying to get at, is the illusion of freedom.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Molly Daniel

