Niko B's 'Quick Drive' Seals His Rise

Niko B nails that end-of-summer appeal on new single 'Quick Drive'.

The viral rapper scales the charts with his single 'Who's That? What's That?' and he follows it with something typically fun.

Out now, 'Quick Drive' is an unashamed bop, a fun and frisky return that still packs a reflective punch.

Showcasing his off piste rap style, 'Quick Drive' finds Niko B escaping the mundanity of life with his friends, and with music.

"'Quick Drive' was made for people to bop to and to remind them of the end of summer. It's a very end of summer kinda song gives people a feeling to look back on all the memories they made. I imagine all my songs to be sung at Karaoke when I'm like 50 and I feel like this song does just that too. Very fun and boppy."

Oliver Marshall directs the video, which takes the title literally - watch Niko B cruising around his Milton Keynes home town below.

