Niklas Paschburg's 'Little Orc' Is A Beautiful Mistake

Hamburg born producer Niklas Paschburg has always sought to align himself to his surroundings.

Debut album ‘Oceanic’ landed back in February 2018, a beautifully etched work that fused modern classical with a broad awareness of club culture.

Removing himself from this creative universe in order to sculpt something new, Niklas headed North - to the Norwegian town of Svalbard.

Indeed, the town adorns his next record, with the composer set to release new album 'Svalbard' on February 28th.

Working throughout winter, the perpetual darkness seeped into his work, forcing him to experience a new kind of beauty in his surroundings.

He comments:

“Sometimes during the day I was opportune to get a peak of blue, but I knew that the daylight wouldn’t come. There’s no sun in Svalbard in the first half of January, there’s no sunrise, there’s no sunset. It’s always night.”

Out on February 28th, we're able to share new song 'Little Orc' - tinkling piano lines that match a stubbornly repetitive nature with a graceful sense of beauty.

It's a sign of Niklas reacting to his surroundings, teasing his further nuance within his work. He comments:

“In Svalbard there’s a bird called Auk, which I dedicated a song to, but when Andy asked about the title, I made a spelling mistake when writing it down. But I liked it and decided to keep it that way”.

