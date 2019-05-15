Nikita Bassi's 'Rescue' Is An Adventurous R&B Gesture

Nikita Bassi is rapidly evolving into a potent new voice for UK R&B.

Debut single 'Satin' was an imposing introduction, and it's an approach she deepens and broadens on follow up release 'Rescue'.

Co-produced alongside Cores, 'Rescue' offers spartan future-soul, reminiscent of those early BANKS cuts or even FKA twigs.

Neatly connecting those billowing electronics to the inner workings of her heart, Nikita turns memories of a toxic relationship into something flawed but beautiful.

She comments: “‘Rescue’ delves into the emotions behind a toxic relationship - one that everyone knows is doomed, while the people in it are in too much of a bubble to take notice of reality.”

Tune in now.