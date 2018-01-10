Nighttime's Cosmic Folk Is Incredibly Affecting

Brooklyn's Nighttime makes the kind of cosmic folk songwriting that can lower the temperature of a room.

Incredibly affecting, those pointed, incisive performances are bonded to wonderful musicality, as restrained as it is expressive.

New album 'Hand In The Dark' will be released on October 12th, with Nighttime set to support Mutual Benefit on a number of upcoming shows.

A meditative experience, the record shifts through a number of different sounds and moods, continually exploring and never settling in any one place.

We're able to share new song 'I Went To Drink But The Well Was Dry', and it's a rich, poetic offering, with the reverb-drenched production almost occupying dream pop territory.

The stark acoustic guitar patterns add a gentle rise, a subtle momentum to the piece, while Vermont native Eva Louise Goodman's haunting vocal gets under your skin.

A wonderful piece of music, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.