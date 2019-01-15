Night House Espouse Minimalism On 'Unfold'

Night House have a hushed tone; quiet but exact, their every move is precise, it's just that they don't make a lot of moves.

Need more convincing? Well, the Brighton project will release new single 'Unfold' on March 1st, and it's a wonderful example of their restrained songwriting.

Hushed tones interlocking with sedate elements of electronics, reference points could include everyone from Bon Iver to James Blake, alongside Brian Eno's more ambient works.

Written to soothe the heartbreak of a close friend, there's a meditative quality, a feeling of drifting through moods before reaching resolution.

Night House comment:

"'Unfold' focuses on the moments of change in relationship that is breaking down. The track was written for a close after his breakup with his boyfriend. I wrote 'Unfold' as an attempt to comfort my friend that this pain, however hard, in time will pass."

Tune in now.

