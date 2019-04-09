Night Flowers Confirm New Album, Share Beautiful Dream Pop Cut 'Fortune Teller'

Night Flowers are ready to touch upon the classic.

2018 debut album 'Wild Notion' was rightfully acclaimed, a sumptuous dream pop experience with a vivid character of its own.

New record 'Fortune Teller' is incoming, featuring material initially demo'd by drummer Zebedee Budworth at Tie Dye Studios in Sheffield.

Out on October 25th via Dirty Bingo Records, it leans their dreamy guitar sound towards a more rounded, classic-themed outlook.

Wearing its influences on its denim sleeve, the band cite reference points such as Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, or even elements of Springsteen in the songwriting.

We're able to share the glorious title track, with its swashbuckling guitars slicing through heavenly melodies.

Lyrically, the song evokes the seven deadly sins, contrasting this with visions of an endless motorway.

The band sing: "The Seven and I ride in the moonlight. The motorway’s empty, and it feels right..."

A glorious return, it acts as a mini-manifesto, and comes complete with some fantastic 360 degree interactive visuals.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

1. Night Train

2. Lotta Love

3. Merry-Go-Round

4. Perfect Storm

5. Fortune Teller

6. Carry On

7. I've Loved You (Such a Long Time)

8. No Coming Down

Photo Credit: Frederick Fuller