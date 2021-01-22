Night Flight's 'Dreaming' Is An Evocative Ode To London

Night Flight have shared their new single 'Dreaming' in full - tune in now.

The band's forthcoming EP of the same name lands in just a few weeks, with the group digging deeper than ever.

Set to play a special Sofar Sounds live stream on January 25th, they've just shared a brand new single in full.

Out now, 'Dreaming' is a fresh twist on classic sounds, with Sam Holmes' fluttering vocal describing some quintessential London scenes.

A love letter to the metropolis, the lyrics unfold with a love story: "We met on the avenue, by the trail of shops on a hillside view..."

“People tend to put London down as expensive and unfriendly,” says the singer. “But there is something magical about falling in love in a city. That is the feeling I was aiming to capture.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.