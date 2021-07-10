Night Flight Return With New Song 'Misery'

Night Flight have shared their new song 'Misery'.

The band's incoming EP takes their music to a new level, following extensive sessions at Echo Zoo Studios in Eastbourne.

The follow up to April's excellent 'Songs From Echo Zoo' EP, the new material patches together acoustic textures and deep emotional resonance.

Set to play London venue COLORS Hoxton on October 7th, Night Flight have shared something new for fans.

'Misery' is much more upbeat than its title would suggest, the beatific arrangement chiming with a gentle sense of the pastoral.

There's a sharp pop edge to their work, too, with Night Flight's punchy lyricism coming straight from the heart.

Out now, you can check out 'Misery' below.

Photo Credit: Sequoia Ziff