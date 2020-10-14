Nigerian Star Joeboy Returns With 'Lonely'

Nigerian star Joeboy has shared the video for new single 'Lonely'.

His 2019 EP became a breakout project for the afro-pop wanderer, who peppered 2020 with some high profile feature spots.

Entering the New Year determined to shine on his own, new album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic' hits home on February 4th.

He says: “Working on this project was life changing - I met a version of myself I never knew before. The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love, without actually using the word love. Hence Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Because love is a perfect blend of beauty and magic.”

New single 'Lonely' is out now, and it places Joeboy front and centre of his musical vision.

The full video is online now - tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.