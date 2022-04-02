NiftySax Aims For The Stars With 'Proxima Centauri'

Jazz composer NiftySax has shared new piece 'Proxima Centauri'.

The saxophonist has developed other means of reaching his audience, selling music NFTs on crypto.

Making more than $150,000 doing this, he's been able to fund further experiments in meditative composition.

His project 'Nifty Sax Genesis' won acclaim, with ambitious double LP follow up 'Spheres' incoming.

The new project features 55 tracks, with NiftySax choosing to highlight the balmy sounds of 'Proxima Centauri'.

A layered composition that moves from dissonance through to enchanting melodics, it finds its own path.

He comments...

"After 'Nifty Sax Genesis', which was the purest form of expression and as such, sometimes quite dissonant, I wanted to create something more accessible. I call 'Nifty Sax Spheres' "collectable music from a higher dimension". Like 'Genesis', each piece is a stream of consciousness, but this time channelled towards only one direction: peacefulness. The name of the collection comes from the concept of the music of the spheres, or Musica Universalis. The intent behind the music is to connect myself and the listener to the sound of the cosmos, and to relax and meditate.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Susanne Fastnacht