Nicole Chambers Says 'I'm Fine' With Soulful Grace

Toronto vocalist Nicole Chambers has shared her new single 'I'm Fine'.

Out now, the track is a superb expression of cutting edge soul, with her R&B roots overhauled from a personal perspective.

It's remarkable, then, that the lyrics themselves deal with the exact opposite - it's about keeping her feelings in check.

The push and pull dynamic of the song creates its own character, and the process of writing and recording it unblocks emotional passageways in the process.

She comments...

"‘I’m Fine’ is about me suppressing my emotions. I walk around telling everybody that I’m fine, in a high pitched voice followed with a huge grin on my face, when in reality I am not. The inspiration came from my group of friends as I started noticing they were doing it too. We are so called pros at pretending that we are handling everything so well, when we clearly aren't."

"Yes, our emotions are heavy and messy but without them we wouldn’t be able to clear so many blocks. I feel my generation is slowly realizing that, It’s okay to not be okay, it’s okay to suffer from anxiety and depression, but it’s not OK to suppress your thoughts and feelings."

Tune in now.

