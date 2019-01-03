NICOLAAS Makes A Fresh Start With 'No Stranger Thing'

The synth-wave funk of Muneshine rattled dancefloors for the best part of a decade, supplying electro workouts to demolish clubs.

But then the Canadian producer reached an impasse. Creatively exhausted, he decided a fresh approach, with a fresh name, was in order.

Enter NICOLAAS. He recalls: “Everything was mundane. The sounds I relied on went stale. My structures and content...nothing excited me. Now I feel like a new artist. I’m at the starting line again, and it’s the challenge I need.”

New single 'No Stranger Thing' underlines how potent this new beginning actually is, a thirsty synth-pop banger replete with guest vocals from Lucy Mason.

It's the perfect blend of digital pop and vocal ache, the melodic appeal offset by some club-centric production.

"This track means a lot to me," he explains. "I don't often listen to my own music once it's released, but when I hear this one it strikes a chord."

"To me, it's about letting go, being let go, and coming to terms with the reality of your situation - whatever it is. Lucy absolutely smashed it on this one too - lyrics, melody, performance, everything. I'm so pleased that this is the first song coming out for NICOLAAS! Thanks for listening".

Tune in now.

