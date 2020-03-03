Nicky Wire Hints At A Possible Solo Record

Nicky Wire has revealed that he is working on solo material.

Manic Street Preachers have decided to take a year out, with singer James Dean Bradfield recently releasing his wonderful solo album 'Even In Exile'.

Bass player Nicky Wire, meanwhile, has been sketching out solo ideas, a potential follow up to his 2006 album 'I Killed The Zeitgeist'.

Speaking to NME , band mate James Dean Bradfield said: "We’re following the same pattern we did last time we took a sabbatical..."

"I'd have our studio one day, he’d have it the next, he asked me to play a guitar solo on one of his tracks, and yeah – his stuff is sounding great. There was one song on there that was fucking amazing but hard to describe. It was very modern, very electronic, and very soothsaying and prophetic."

Previously, Nicky Wire had hinted at going completely DIY for the project: "All I’ve got to do is get 500 CDs made, print off a lot of polaroids and hand-make them all."

In the background, however, Manic Street Preachers continue to make progress - 2001's 'Know Your Enemy' will be released next year, while work on a potential new album is ongoing.

Nicky Wire continues: “It’s very broad – it feels like an expansive record. ‘Resistance Is Futile’ certainly felt more tight and ‘pop’ in a Manics sense. Everything was really melodic and concise. This album just feels broader. It’s got a wider landscape, sonically. It’s early days, but ‘Orwellian’ feels like the one track to guide us. I wouldn’t call it a directly political song, but it has that element of the times that we live in.”

The record might be informed by personal themes, he continued: “Lyrically, I’m just working things out. Since losing both my parents, I’ve been kind of overwhelmed at that situation. There’s a deep-rooted sadness and melancholia that overhangs everything.”

Find the NME interview in full HERE.

