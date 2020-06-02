Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Trade Blows

The dispute between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill got mighty ugly on Twitter last night (February 6th).

There's no love lost between the pair, who dated for two years before splitting in 2017.

The bad blood spilled out on social media, with Nicki Minaj making some seriously allegations against Meek Mill.

The hip-hop star denied it, before going on to make reference to a rape conviction against Nicki Minaj's brother:

This one could run and run...

