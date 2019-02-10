Nick Mulvey's Latest Project Is A Green Dream

Nick Mulvey has decided to put his green concerns into practise on his latest release.

The climate crisis is creating almost daily headlines, with many people questioning how little alterations in their lives could build to large-scale society change.

Teaming with Sharp's Brewery, Nick Mulvey's latest release is a green dream, pressed on to re-cycled plastic.

New single 'In The Anthropocene' utilises plastic washed up on Cornish beaches, with all proceeds going to Surfers Against Sewage.

"In the Anthropocene what does your freedom mean?" he asks in the song, with the Anthropocene referring to the current geological age - a time in which humanity's impact has become the main driver of change on the planet.

Nick comments: “My music is about knowing who - or what - we are, right at the core; aliveness itself, conscious. These times of urgent global crisis are demanding we re-examine ourselves and the world and we raise ourselves to match the Earth, this wonder-organism from which we are not, and have never been, separate.”

Check out 'In The Anthropocene' below.

