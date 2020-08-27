Nick Mulvey Shares 'Begin Again' Short Film

Nick Mulvey has shared a full short film based on 'Begin Again'.

The songwriter's new EP was released digitally a few weeks ago, and is set to gain a full vinyl pressing.

It's a gorgeous listen, too, with Nick Mulvey reflecting on the processes of restoration and renewal.

A full short film based on this project has been unveiled, and it's a beautiful watch.

Magnifying the potent themes in his work, 'Begin Again' is reborn in visual form.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.