Nick Leng Exudes Confidence On New Single 'One More Time'

Nick Leng exudes charisma.

The South African talent pushes himself extremely hard, demanding the best both of himself, and his art.

2020 album 'LEMONS' smacked us in the feels, illustrating his blossoming pop tendencies.

New single 'One More Time' continues his journey, and it's a colour-soaked slice of soulful melody.

A song that comes straight from the heart, 'One More Time' is a urge towards self-compassion.

Building to that killer chorus, the single illustrates how far Nick Leng has taken his music - and how far he could yet travel.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ryan Jay

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â