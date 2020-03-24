Nick Hakim's 'QADIR' Is A Beautiful Ode To Friendship Lost

Nick Hakim has shared his new song 'QADIR'.

The songwriter's 2017 debut LP was a magnificent achievement, a sumptuous and highly personal listen.

Gaining work as a studio collaborator with some colossal names, his solo work took a bit of a backseat.

But then life intervened. A close friend from his school days passed away, and this seemed to send him spiralling inwards.

'QADIR' is the result. The first sign of upcoming second album 'WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD', it's an ode to friendship, changing, and the impact we make on each other's lives.

Sparse but containing resolute inner strength, it leads to Nick Hakim's plaintive line “there’s a complexity to being kind”.

“The song is my ode to him,” says the songwriter. “It’s my attempt to relate to how he must have been feeling before he died.”

Tune in now.

Nick Hakim will release new album 'WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD' on May 15th.

Photo Credit: Jack McKain

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.