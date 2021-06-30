Nick Grimshaw Is Leaving Radio 1 After 14 Years

Nick Grimshaw is set to leave Radio 1.

The host is a key part of the station's output, an instantly recognisable voice with a huge personal following.

Grimmy - as he's known - hosted the Breakfast Show from 2012 to 2018, and is the current Drivetime host.

Breaking the news on social media, Nick Grimshaw brought an end to his 14 year career on Radio 1 by saying it was "time for a change..."

He added: "I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!"

