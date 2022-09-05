Nick Cave's Son, Jethro Lazenby, Has Died

Nick Cave's son Jethro has died.
The news was confirmed through an official statement from the songwriter, alongside a note requesting privacy.
Jethro Lazenby was only 31 years old, the son of Nick Cave and mother Beau Lazenby.
Based in Melbourne, Jethro found success as a model, before his life entered difficulties.
Earlier this year Jethro Lazenby was jailed for violently assaulting his mother.
The incident took place in March, with Jethro sentenced last month.
The statement from Nick Cave reads:
"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."
Beau Lazenby has not made a public statement.
Our thoughts with their family and loved ones at this time.