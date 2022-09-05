Nick Cave's Son, Jethro Lazenby, Has Died

Nick Cave's son Jethro has died.

The news was confirmed through an official statement from the songwriter, alongside a note requesting privacy.

Jethro Lazenby was only 31 years old, the son of Nick Cave and mother Beau Lazenby.

Based in Melbourne, Jethro found success as a model, before his life entered difficulties.

Earlier this year Jethro Lazenby was jailed for violently assaulting his mother .

The incident took place in March, with Jethro sentenced last month.

The statement from Nick Cave reads:

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Beau Lazenby has not made a public statement.

Our thoughts with their family and loved ones at this time.