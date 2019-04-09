Nick Cave's Idiot Prayer Film To Gain Full Release

Nick Cave will give his performance film Idiot Prayer a full release.

The film was shot in London's Alexandra Palace, featuring the Australian songwriter alone at the piano.

A broad, emotionally riveting performance, it was given a one-off streaming launch.

Now Idiot Prayer is coming to a cinema near you. Out generally on November 5th, this extended version will feature some unseen footage.

Alongside this, Idiot Prayer will be released as an album, with the vinyl, CD, and digital release happening on November 20th.

To pre-order the album, or to buy tickets to the cinema events, click HERE.

