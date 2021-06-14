Nick Cave's Advice On Ageing: "Grow A Porn Star Moustache And Learn The Electric Guitar"

Nick Cave has offered his thoughts on ageing: "grow a porn star moustache and learn the electric guitar — it worked for me..."

The Australian songwriter was asked his thoughts on hitting 40 by a worried fan, who wrote to the artist via his ongoing Red Hand Files project.

A kind of slo-mo Ask-Me-Anything, the subject of ageing grabbed Nick Cave's attention, having turned 60 a couple of years ago.

He writes: "My advice to you is to grow a porn star moustache and learn the electric guitar — it worked for me — and try to hang in there until you’re sixty. Then you’ll find you don’t have to worry about what people say any more and, as a consequence, life becomes a whole lot more interesting."

"Entering your sixties brings with it a warm and fuzzy feeling of freedom through redundancy, through obsolescence, through living outside of the conversation and forever existing on the wrong end of the stick."

Nick Cave calls himself the "mad, embarrassing uncle in the corner of the room" with "loopy ideas about free speech and freedom of expression" - a topic he has discussed at length in the Red Hand Files .

He writes: "What a relief it is to be that mad, embarrassing uncle in the corner of the room, a product of his age, with his loopy ideas about free speech and freedom of expression, with his love of beauty, of humour, chaos, provocation and outrage, of conversation and debate, his adoration of art without dogma, his impatience with the morally obvious, his belief in universal compassion, forgiveness and mercy, in nuance and the shadows, in neutrality and in humanity — ah, beautiful humanity — and in God too, who he thanks for letting him, in these dementing times, be old."

Find his response HERE.

