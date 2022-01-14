Nick Cave, Warren Ellis To Feature In New Documentary This Much I Know To Be True

Andrew Dominik will direct the incoming feature film...
14 · 01 · 2022

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will star in new documentary This Much I Know To Be True.

The feature length film was directed by Andrew Dominik, and is intended as a companion piece of sorts to 2016 film One More Time With Feeling.

Honing in on the relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, it focuses on the creativity that sparks between them.

Granted intimate access, This Much I Know To Be True looks at the making of 2019's 'Ghosteen' and last year's 'Carnage', as well as related live shows.

Deadline broke the news, with Marianne Faithfull also set to make an appearance - she of course recorded a collaborative album with Warren Ellis last year.

