Nick Cave + Warren Ellis Release New Single 'Grief'

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared details of new single 'Grief'.

The two united on new album 'Carnage' , a beautiful experience which was released earlier this year.

Now Nick Cave has revealed that the pair recorded a new single, based on a letter he received to the Red Hand Files .

Back in 2018 he was asked a question by a fan called Cynthia, who queried if he felt his late son Arthur was "communicating in some way".

Responding, Nick Cave said it was a "beautiful question and I am grateful that you have asked it" before asserting that "grief and love are forever intertwined".

He added: "I feel the presence of my son, all around, but he may not be there. I hear him talk to me, parent me, guide me, though he may not be there. He visits Susie in her sleep regularly, speaks to her, comforts her, but he may not be there. Dread grief trails bright phantoms in its wake."

The new single features a spoken word recording of his response, a piece titled 'Grief'. On the B-side of the new seven inch release, fans can find 'Song For Cynthia'.

A clip has been placed on Instagram, and you can order the vinyl release HERE.

