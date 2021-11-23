Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Confirm La Panthère Des Neiges Score

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will release their score to new film La Panthère Des Neiges shortly.

The full score project will be released on December 17th digitally, with Invada Records doing the honours.

The film itself is out on December 22nd, a project steered by film makers Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier.

Warren Ellis comments...

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.”

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

New song 'We Are Not Alone' appears in the film, and there's a touch of cinematic grace to the arrangement's evocative simplicity.

Adorned by a typically wonderful Nick Cave vocal, you can check out 'We Are Not Alone' below.

Tracklisting:

L’attaque de Loups

Les Cerfs

Antilope

La Bête

Les Yaks

Des Affûts Elliptiques

Les Nomades

La Grotte

Les Princes

La Neige Tombe

Les Ours

Un Être Vous Obsède

L’apparition: We Are Not Alone

- - -