Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Unreleased Song 'Vortex'

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared unreleased song 'Vortex'.

The group are bringing together a series of B-sides and rarities for a new compilation, pieced together by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

The standard edition features 27 rare and unreleased songs from 2006 to 2020, and it lands on October 22nd; there's also a limited edition deluxe 7xvinyl box set incoming, featuring 83 tracks.

Unreleased song 'Vortex' is online now, a track that bristles with venom - constructed by Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Sclavunos, it sits somewhere between the Bad Seeds and Grinderman's contemporaneous work.

Indeed, the song's identity crisis saw it shelved, not quite fitting into the identity of either of its parent groups.

Given an official release on the new compilation, it comes equipped with a video that features a plethora of live footage.

