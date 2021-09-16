Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Unreleased Song 'Earthlings'

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared unreleased song 'Earthlings'.

The track was recorded as pat of the 'Ghosteen' sessions, but - for whatever reason - wasn't used in the final project.

It appears on an incoming compilation, with 'B-Sides & Rarities Part II' representing a "strange and beautiful collection of lost songs..."

Out on October 22nd, it's trailed by the beautiful 'Earthlings' which places a tender, open Nick Cave vocal against an arrangement that pivots dappled synth lines against choral BVs.

Nick himself labels the 'Earthlings' “the finest track of the 'Ghosteen' sessions” before adding that it is the “missing link that binds 'Ghosteen' together. A lovely song that just got away…”

Tune in now.

- - -