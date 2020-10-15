Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Donate Rare Items To Charity

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have donated some rare items to raise money for a Brighton homeless charity.

Earlier this year Nick Cave donated a pair of socks to aid a music venue, Trinity in North West London, that was struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Trinity Auction House has now become a fully fledged endeavour, and now returns with a fourth auction in aid of Brighton homeless charity The Clocktower Sanctuary.

It takes place on November 12th, and will feature some special items from Nick Cave - a signed lyric sheet, and a sold out charm from his range of Cave Things collectables.

Meanwhile, fellow Bad Seed and all-round dude Warren Ellis has donated a guitar pedal used on 'Abattoir Blues' and 'Dig! Lazarus! Dig!' as well as both Grinderman records.

Get involved HERE.

