Nick Cave Shares 'Hollywood', 'Waiting For You' Lyric Sheets

Robin Murray
News
15 · 07 · 2021

Nick Cave has shared the lyric sheets for 'Hollywood' and 'Waiting For You'.

The lyric sheets are the latest addition to Cave Things, his online memorabilia emporium, which includes clothes, trinkets, and other specially designed items.

The two lyric sheets have been printed in limited editions - only 200 each - and are reproductions of pages from Nick's notebook that come within a signed folder.

Acting as a bridge between his music and Cave Things, the lyric sheets for 'Hollywood' and 'Waiting For You' cover two 'Ghosteen' highlights.

Check out Cave Things HERE and find the sheet below.

Nick Cave
