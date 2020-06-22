Nick Cave Shares Beautiful Tribute To His Mother, Who Has Died

Nick Cave has shared a beautiful tribute to his mother, who has died.

The Australian-born songwriter revealed the news on his website The Red Hand Files , which he uses for direct communication with fans.

While normally the format sees Nick Cave respond to queries, this time the announcement was simply, and without fanfare.

The artist's mother - Dawn Cave - passed away today (September 15th) at the age of 93 years old. A librarian, she fuelled Nick Cave's love of literature.

We wish her family well at this time.

Nick Cave writes:

My beautiful mother passed gently away today. She was ninety-three years old. She was the most extraordinary woman and greatly loved. My family and I would like to thank the nurses at Cabrini Hospital in Brighton, Australia for their most wonderful care and kindness over the last few weeks.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.