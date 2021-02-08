Nick Cave Says New Album 'CARNAGE' Is "Brutal But Beautiful"

Nick Cave has offered a new glimpse of incoming album 'CARNAGE'.

The songwriter revealed at the tale end of 2020 that he was working on something new, alongside Bad Seeds co-conspirator Warren Ellis.

The two have been cooking up new album 'CARNAGE', with Nick Cave dropping a few hints online.

Chatting to fans as part of his slo-mo Ask Me Anything website the Red Hand Files , an enterprising supporter from Croatia wrote: "We need more info about CARNAGE!"

Nick Cave answered: "More info? Okay. How about this? CARNAGE is a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe."

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' previous album 'Ghosteen' came in 2019 - last year saw the release of solo live project 'Idiot Prayer'.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â