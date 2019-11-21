Nick Cave Says Kanye West "Is Our Greatest Artist"

Nick Cave is a big fan of Kanye West, it seems.

The Australian songwriter launched his Red Hand Files web portal as a means of communicating with fans, and it's become a beautiful lesson in slow communication.

Patiently answering queries, Nick Cave holds forth on everything from grief to love, alongside a few musical recommendations.

One fan in the latest instalment asked him if he liked Kanye West, and - as usual - the songwriter went a little deeper.

"Making art is a form of madness – we slip deep within our own singular vision and become lost to it," he observed. "There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist."

So, there we have it.

