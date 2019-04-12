Nick Cave Reveals List Of 50 Books He Loves

Nick Cave has shared a list of 50 books he truly loves.

The request came from a fan, and forms part of the songwriter's ongoing Red Hand Files project.

Sending a reply, Nick Cave explained that his shelves are empty, with a library of some 5000 books being carted away to the Stranger Than Kindness exhibition in Copenhagen.

Deciding to simply pick 50 titles that came to mind, it's a neat insight into the literary impulses that sit behind Nick Cave's work, a self-described "grab bag" that moves from Langston Hughes to Art Pepper, while encompassing everything from Philip Larkin to Bret Easton Ellis Find the list in full below:

American Dreams – Sapphire

Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson

The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes

A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor

I and Thou – Martin Buber

Straight Life – Art Pepper

The Bible – King James Edition

Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe

High Windows – Philip Larkin

The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur

My Promised Land – Ari Shavit

The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat

King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild

America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg

Ariel – Sylvia Plath

The Book of Ebenezer

Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards

The English and Scottish Popular Ballads

The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson

Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg

The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson

The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila

Moby Dick – Herman Melville

The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy

Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson

Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje

American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt

Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney

The Good Lord Bird – James McBride

Consolations – David Whyte

Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget

Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer

Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler

Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg

Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel

S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas

Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings

The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton

Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke

Victory – Joseph Conrad

A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene

The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis

The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith

Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov

Sanctuary – William Faulkner

Short Stories of Anton Chekhov

The Factory Series – Derek Raymond

The Dream Songs – John Berryman

Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl

Walkabout – James Vance Marshall

