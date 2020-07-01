Nick Cave Pledges $500,000 To Aid Australian Bushfire Recovery

Nick Cave is donating $500,000 to aid those effected by the devastating Australian bushfires.

The fires have raged across huge areas of Australia, with more than 20 people dying during the infernos.

Several million animals have been killed, with the devastation stretching across several states.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have been shocked by the ongoing crisis, and have pledged $500,000 to aid the organisations working on the ground.

In a social media post he writes: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the fires destroying our beloved Australia."

Praising the "many organisations carrying out selfless and courageous work" on the ground, the statement finishes: "We urge everyone to do whatever they can to help."

Check out the statement below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.