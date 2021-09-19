Nick Cave Pens Memoir, Discusses Loss Of Son Arthur

Nick Cave will release his memoir Faith, Hope and Carnage next Autumn.

The songwriter has written the book alongside journalist Sean O'Hagan, who has been a close friend for some time.

Faith, Hope and Carnage was built after more than 40 hours of interviews, prompted by the loss of his son, Arthur.

Arthur Cave died in 2015; he fell from a cliff after experimenting with LSD.

The book deals with the enormous shifts in Nick Cave's life over the following six years, with the synopsis describing it as “a meditation on big ideas including, faith, art, music, grief and much more”.

Nick Cave comments: “This is the first interview I’ve given in years. It’s over 40 hours long. That should do me for the duration, I think.”

He adds that it was “a strange, anchoring pleasure to talk to Sean O’Hagan through these uncertain times.”

For his part, Sean O'Hagan praises the “intimate and often surprising conversations in which Nick Cave talks honestly about his life, his music and the dramatic transformation of both, wrought by personal tragedy. Arranged around a series of themes—including songwriting, grief, creativity, collaboration, catastrophe, defiance and mortality—it provides deep insight into the singular mind of one of the most original and challenging artists of our time, as well as exploring the complex dynamic between faith and doubt that underpins his work.”

Nick Cave's work on 'Ghosteen' (with the Bad Seeds) and 'CARNAGE' (with Warren Ellis) both reference in some way Arthur's death; the film Once More With Feeling also draws on this period.

Faith, Hope and Carnage will be published in Autumn 2022.

