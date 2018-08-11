Nick Cave Doesn't Have Time For "Woke Culture"

Nick Cave has offered a few thoughts on 'woke' culture in the latest letter for The Red Hand Files .

The project is essentially a slow-motion Ask Me Anything, in which the Australian songwriter answers questions from fans.

Asked whether he was 'woke' or not , Nick Cave gave a typically thoughtful, eloquent, and challenging reply.

Pushing aside "dogma" the songwriter claims that many aspects of 'woke' culture "repel" him, regardless of its "virtuous intentions".

He writes:

Living in a state of enquiry, neutrality and uncertainty, beyond dogma and grand conviction, is good for the business of songwriting, and for my life in general. This is the reason I tend to become uncomfortable around all ideologies that brand themselves as ‘the truth’ or ‘the way’.

This not only includes most religions, but also atheism, radical bi-partisan politics or any system of thought, including ‘woke’ culture, that finds its energy in self-righteous belief and the suppression of contrary systems of thought. Regardless of the virtuous intentions of many woke issues, it is its lack of humility and the paternalistic and doctrinal sureness of its claims that repel me.

Continuing, Nick Cave spoke of the incessant march of ideas, and claimed that 'political correctness' was in danger of being tossed into the Left's "ideological junk pile".

The songwriter continues:

Wokeness, for all its virtues, is an ideology immune to the slightest suggestion that in a generation’s time their implacable beliefs will appear as outmoded and fallacious as those of their own former generation. This may well be the engine of progress, but history has a habit of embarrassing our treasured beliefs.

Some of us, for example, are of the generation that believed that free speech was a clear-cut and uncontested virtue, yet within a generation this concept is seen by many as a dog-whistle to the Far Right, and is rapidly being consigned to the Left’s ever-expanding ideological junk pile.

Another fascinating message, you can read the whole thing HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.